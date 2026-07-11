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Based on some recent emails I received, I think it's time to bring up again a message I've delivered more than a few times in the past: Don't worry. Be happy. And that message is meant for those people who are so darn intent on squeezing every last nickel they can out of their Social Security benefits.

I get the fact that people want to get all the benefits for which they are eligible. But I am talking about those folks who seem absolutely obsessed with the issue. I swear some people must lie awake nights and worry that they might make a decision they think will cost them thousands of dollars in lost benefits, but that is actually usually way less.

Because when it comes to Social Security, most of these folks are not between a rock and a hard place. Instead, they are between a pillow and a soft place. In other words, they really can't go wrong no matter which Social Security decision they make. I've saved up a few emails from some of these readers, and I will share them with you today.

I will turn 70 on Aug. 2, 2026. I want to make sure I get the full 32% bonus for delaying my retirement until that age. I'm really afraid that if I file for those benefits a little early, like in July, for example, they will start my checks in July, and I will lose my bonus. Should I wait until Aug. 2 to file?

A: First things first. In your case, the delayed retirement bonus would be about 21%, not 32%. I will explain that in a minute. And it sounds like you think that the 21% delayed retirement bonus is an all-or-nothing deal. In other words, you assume you get an extra 21% added to your monthly benefits if you wait until exactly age 70 to file. But that is not how it works.