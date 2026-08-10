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Former President Joe Biden's cancer has spread beyond his bones and is causing him significant pain, his son Hunter Biden said in a BBC interview.

Hunter Biden became emotional while discussing his father's health during an interview with BBC Newsnight, saying his father's cancer has "metastasized into his bones and further." He described the disease as "very painful" and "very debilitating."

"Cancer is really hard," Hunter Biden said, according to the BBC. "It's really sad to watch."

Hunter Biden said his father remains the center of the Biden family and praised the former president's resilience as he continues to deal with the illness.

"My dad is, to this day, the center of our family," he said. "He's the best father, the best husband, the best grandfather."

Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

Biden, 83, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May 2025 after experiencing urinary symptoms. Doctors discovered a nodule on his prostate, and the cancer had already spread to his bones by the time it was detected.

The former president has continued receiving treatment for the disease. His treatment has included radiation and hormone therapy, which he began last October.

Biden previously said he was "feeling good" after his diagnosis and that doctors expected his treatment to be effective.

Jill Biden says treatment is ongoing

Former first lady Jill Biden said earlier this week that her husband's cancer requires ongoing monitoring and treatment.