Around the nation

District of Columbia
Election disrupter charged by officials
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election.
Those actions, combined with a Microsoft announcement on hacking attempts targeting both the campaigns of President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, underscore the extent to which the same cyber intrusions and foreign influence operations that defined the 2016 White House race remain a persistent concern today.
The criminal charges accuse Artem Mikhaylovich Lifshits of serving as a translation manager in a Russian effort that since at least 2014 has tried to disrupt the American political system and spread distrust about candidates.
Michigan
Paramedics sue after ‘dead’ woman lives
SOUTHFIELD — Emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were present when a Detroit-area woman was determined to be dead, only to be declared alive later at a funeral home, are suing to stop their licenses from being suspended.
Michael Storms, Scott Rickard, Phillip Mulligan and Jake Kroll, who all work for the city of Southfield, filed their lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday, The Detroit News reported. The four responded Aug. 23 to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home. Timesha Beauchamp has cerebral palsy and her family called 911 because of what appeared to be serious breathing problems.
A doctor at a Southfield hospital who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after Storms reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.
Beauchamp wasn’t taken to a hospital until Cole Funeral Home in Detroit called 911 hours later. Funeral home staff actually saw her chest moving earlier when they picked up the body at the Southfield home, according to the state. But Beauchamp’s family said they were assured by the medical crew that she was dead.
Tennessee
Authorities on lookout after tiger sightings
KNOXVILLE — Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.
A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.
There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.
Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.
California
Plans being made for census layoffs
Even though a federal judge ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to halt winding down the 2020 census for the time being, supervisors in at least one California office have been instructed to make plans for laying off census takers, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.
The email sent Wednesday from a field manager in California instructs supervisors to rate the census takers working under them with letters “A,” “B” and “C.”
Wire reports
