November was 3rd warmest on record for Tucson; trend remains for December

November in Tucson was one of the warmest on record. Third to be exact.

And more of the same if expected for December, according to the National Weather Service.

Aaron Hardin, forecaster at NWS Tucson, said that November 2021 will stand alone in third place with an average high temperature of 82.7 degrees. Only November 2012 and 1894 saw higher averages, each topping out at 84.1 degrees, respectively.

For some context, this November's average high of 82.7 degrees is more than three degrees higher than last November's 79.5 and more than seven degrees above the normal average high temperature for the area of just above 75 degrees.

The average low for the month — 52.4 degrees — was also nearly three degrees higher than the monthly average of 49 degrees, Hardin said.

The Old Pueblo is also on track to tie the second highest mark for days in November that exceed 80 degrees.

With the temperature expected to reach above 80 on Tuesday, Tucson was set to record 24 days of at least 80-degree weather.

The all-time record for day’s in November exceeding 80 degrees is 28, which was set in 1894.