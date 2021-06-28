Arizona ballot case still on Supreme Court's to-do list

He acknowledged there are "slight statistical differences" in how the law affect minorities. But Brnovich said the court needs to look at the totality of the circumstances.

"No one was denied the opportunity," he said.

He said the state provides many ways of voting, including early voting and at voting centers ahead of Election Day. And the state has a "no excuse absentee balloting," meaning that anyone can ask for an early ballot by mail.

"So there are a whole plethora of options in ways for people to exercise their right to the franchise," Brnovich said.

But there is a political side to all of this.

The Arizona Republican Party was granted the right to intervene to help the defend the 2016 law. That led to a question by Justice Amy Coney Barrett about why his client is in the case.

"Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he acknowledged.

"Politics is a zero-sum game," Carvin continued. "And every extra vote they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50 to 49 and losing an election."

The justices actually have two Arizona law before them.