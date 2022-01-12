Arizona lawmaker seeks to override HOA rules against turf

"So it's unreasonable for these HOAs to prohibit it," Kavanagh said. Anyway, he said, artificial turf can look better than a poorly maintained natural laws.

There would be some limits on what homeowners would be allowed to do.

Under his legislation, HOA would be allowed to adopt "reasonable rules" about the installation and appearance of artificial grass. But Kavanagh said these could not be so restrictive as to preclude its installation entirely.

And it would permit an HOA to reject or require the removal of any artificial turf that "creates a health or safety issue that the member does not correct."

Kavanagh does not dispute that home buyers are made aware if a community is under the control of an HOA. But he said that in many places it is difficult to find a new development that does not have one.

"Many people are forced into HOAs and never imagined that a rogue board would abuse their power by imposing ridiculous restrictions on them," Kavanagh said. "Somebody has to respect the homeowner."