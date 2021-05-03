Arizona restores job-search requirement for unemployment benefits

PHOENIX — Arizonans are going to have to start looking for work again if they want to keep their unemployment benefits.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday rescinded an order he signed last year suspending those job-search requirements during the pandemic. That was based on not wanting to force people to go out looking even as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

Those requirement mandate that those collecting benefits make contact with potential employers at least four days a week. And after four weeks of benefits, people collecting generally have to take any job that pays them at least 20% more than they are collecting.

With state benefits cap at $240 a week, that's pretty low. In fact, any job paying minimum wage of $12.15 an hour would qualify.

So would jobs for tipped workers who are entitled to be paid just $9.15 an hour as long as their tips bring them up to the minimum.

The governor said he was concerned about reports that some industries were having problems finding workers. Particularly hard hit is the hospitality industry with hotels and resorts, now starting to recover as more people are vaccinated and willing to travel, reporting they are finding no takers, including among former employees.