Arizona Senate push for ballots could be decided by Friday

PHOENIX — The question of whether state senators get access to Maricopa County's voting equipment and ballots could turn on the question of whether they dotted their i's and crossed their t's.

At a court hearing Thursday, Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy did not dispute that Arizona law gives legislators the power to issue subpoenas.

But he told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomasson that there are procedures outlined in law for what has to happen. And Liddy said that didn't happen here.

Even if it did, Liddy hopes to convince the judge that lawmakers are not entitled to at least some of what they are demanding. He cited a provision in state law that says voted ballots have to remain locked up for 24 months, with the only exception being a legal challenge to the election, which this is not.

"They can only be opened by a court order," Liddy told the judge, including a legally issued judicial subpoenas.

"This is not a judicial subpoena," he continued. "So this is not a court order.'"

Attorney Kory Langhofer who represents Senate President Karen Fann said that's not true.