Brnovich backs Arizona law criminalizing abortions involving genetic fetal issues

He also said a pregnant woman could decide not do undergo pre-viability genetic testing.

"Neither she nor her doctor will know whether any genetic abnormality exists," he said. Even in situations where there is a test and a genetic abnormality is found, the woman could still say it has no bearing on her decision, or that it is only one of several reasons she chooses to terminate the pregnancy.

And then there's the conscious decision to hide the reason — or lie.

Brnovich said even when a woman is choosing abortion solely because of a fetal defect there is no danger to the doctor if she does not share that information with him or her. And the attorney general said that is true even when the doctor tells her that aborting a fetus based solely on a genetic abnormality is illegal.

Nester, however, said none of that makes it the law acceptable.

"Politicians should not get to decide what an acceptable reason is for seeking an abortion," she said. "This law is an affront to our constitutional right and our ability to make private decisions free from government intrusion."

In filing suit, Nester said there are other problems with SB 1457.