Ducey declares 'vaccine passport' ban for Arizona

It also comes nearly two weeks after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved an even broader plan. It would prohibit any and all businesses from demanding proof of vaccination for customers, regardless of whether they get money from the state.

HB 2190, as currently written, also would bar businesses owners from making vaccination a requirement for employees. But Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, said that verbiage is likely to be removed if and when his measure goes to the full Senate.

The order also comes as Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, is seeking a legal opinion from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on whether private companies can make vaccination proof a condition of being a patron or employees.

Dr. Cara Chrst, the state health director, said earlier this month she supports the idea of "vaccine passports" but does not want them to be something that people would have to show to enter certain businesses.

"It would be nice to have an electronic format of some of that," the health director said. "But we're not looking here at the department at making that a requirement."

Still, Christ said, this isn't a question for her agency.