Gov. Ducey will reconsider denying FEMA vaccine center to Pima County

Christ also brought up a concern that the FEMA vaccine site would take too long to implement.

“It will take FEMA a while to mobilize as well,” she said. “So by the time we start to get that vaccine, we could have gotten it out quicker through this than by the time they set up a site and get it running.”

According to Huckelberry, FEMA said it could have the facility running by March 31.

In conversations with FEMA on establishing a federal POD, the county planned to target minority populations by dividing the federal doses between two locations with large Hispanic communities: El Pueblo Center and the Kino Event Center.

While Ducey didn’t directly address the loss of an opportunity to provide vaccines to traditionally underserved populations, he said the state is addressing this issue adequately.

“In terms of a focus on underserved areas, make no mistake, that’s our state’s priority. I believe by the national measurement on that, Arizona’s in second place in the distribution of the vaccine to our underserved or minority communities,” he said. “Our objective is to get the vaccine out faster and to more Arizonans. We can do that with our existing infrastructure. What we need is inventory.”