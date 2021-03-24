Pima County expands vaccine eligibility

“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Governor Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rates for 55 and up, which is at 42%, as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health director. “We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the state's recommendations within the next 6 weeks.”

Currently, most appointments set for the county-supported vaccination sites will be for mid-to-late April.

“We continue to push forward vaccinations at a rapid pace,” said Cullen. “We know this expansion includes several thousand people who have eagerly awaited their turn, and we are grateful for their enthusiasm to not only get their vaccine, but also their continued mask-wearing and physical distancing as well.”

The state opening up shots for people 16 and older created chaos and confusion within the counties, said Mark Evans, director of communications for Pima County. Pima County hadn’t moved past stage 1B when the state changed its criteria to an age-based system two weeks ago. The county followed the state at that time, even though there were still not enough vaccines available to meet the demand.