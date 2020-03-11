Gov. Ducey declares health state of emergency for Arizona to fight coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency Wednesday to give state officials more leeway to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
Nothing in the governor's decision actually restricts what people can do or where they can go. And state Health Director Cara Christ said there are no plans to limit large public gatherings as governors in other states have done to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Instead, the provisions in Arizona include:
• Easing licensing requirements for health officials and facilities, potentially making room for more patients as they are diagnosed;
• Allowing hospitals and health care facilities, including nursing homes, additional "flexibility" to question and screen both employees and visitors;
• Giving health officials new authority to procure "needed medical supplies."
The governor also issued a separate executive order directing insurance companies and health plans to pay for care provided to patients who see doctors and laboratories who are not part of their network.
And Ducey said his order also protects consumers against "price gouging" by private labs and health care providers for testing for the new virus.
But the governor did not cite any specific legal authority under current law or statutes that give him emergency powers that allow him to impose such a mandate.
"We've consulted with attorneys," he said in response to a question by Capitol Media Services. "This is the executive order and the emergency declaration."