Arizona HOAs might soon have to allow artificial turf

Senseman said there are reasons for that wording.

"In Tucson, for example, they will have a lot of natural landscaping,'' which is part of the overall appearance of the community, she said. The preference there would be to not add artificial grass.

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said there are communities built around what is already there that do not want the character changed. Consider, he said, The Boulders community that straddles Scottsdale and Carefree. It is named after huge granite boulders on the property.

Adding artificial turf, he said, would not be appropriate.

Then there's Hoffman's own residence, in a development built in the middle of about 2,000 pecan trees. The rules there, he said, require 90% of the land to be unpaved. More to the point, Hoffman said, the natural turf keeps the area cooler, which he said is better for the pecans.

This isn't the first time state lawmakers have moved to adopt restrictions on HOA rules.

For example, legislators have overridden regulations that bar residents from posting signs about candidates and political issues. Certain rules barring off-street parking also have fallen to legislative action.