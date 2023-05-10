PHOENIX — Lawmakers approved a $17.8 billion state spending plan Wednesday after Republican lawmakers beat back efforts by Democrats to curb universal access to school vouchers.

The budget deal was reached by GOP legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, D-Tucson, sought to impose an immediate pause in enrolling more students in the voucher program, which allows students to attend private or parochial schools at taxpayer expense, regardless of financial need, until lawmakers can get a better handle on costs.

She pointed out that the price tag this school year alone already is more than double the original $200 million estimate. And that doesn't include another $176 million that funds the original voucher program, which was steadily expanded since starting in 2011 to serve students with special needs.

Even Hobbs, in her budget proposal released in January, predicted that universal vouchers, unless repealed, would consume $1 billion a year in state funds within a decade.

Gutierrez's proposal, however, went down to defeat on a party-line vote as Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said Hobbs agreed to the continued expansion.

Gutierrez, a public school teacher, had no more luck with her effort to cap enrollment in the expanded program at 69,000 students, about 25% more than already signed up since universal vouchers first became available last year.

Despite Democrats' support for voucher limits, several Democrats agreed to support the budget anyway.

Backers said the package contains other priorities they want, including adding $300 million to K-12 schools.

That didn't impress Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe.

She pointed out that is just a one-time infusion. And she said the exploding costs of universal vouchers, formally known as "empowerment scholarship accounts,'' will make it more difficult in future years for public schools to get additional money.

Rep. Leeza Sun, D-Phoenix, said if the state really has an extra $1 billion, it would be better spent on K-12 schools. She said that amount would fund $10,000 pay raises for about 35,000 teachers.

In an effort to sweeten the deal, House Speaker Ben Toma, R- Peoria, agreed with Minority Leader Andres Cano — a Tucson Democrat who voted for the final package — to create a special study committee "to provide clarity and ensure that the governance and administration of empowerment scholarship accounts is appropriately designed to manage a growing and complex problem.''

There is nothing that ensures changes will be made to the program or limits will be imposed after the report is issued at the end of the year.

Still, there was enough in the package to add the votes of 16 of the 28 Democrats to all 31 Republicans.