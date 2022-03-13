Arizona legislative attempt to prevent condo owners' displacement runs into issues

"One of the rights that is part of the bundle of rights that owners have is the right of an orderly termination,'' he told lawmakers. He said it's no different than laws on everything from corporations to marriages, where the lLegislature makes laws on how they can be formed as well as how they can be dissolved.

Patterson said that's important because condos don't last forever and some owners may want to sell.

"Real property becomes obsolete, can deteriorate,'' he said. "In a hundred years, these are not going to be condominiums any more.''

Markle, an attorney for Rockwell, told lawmakers the 2021 partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, which killed 98, shows what can happen in situations where condo owners lose interest in paying major assessments for improvements.

He said that's why Arizona law allows for the condo project to be dissolved — and sold off for whatever reason — once 80% of the owners conclude it no longer makes sense.

But Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, said that isn't the case here. Instead, she said, it's a single entity coming in and making enough offers to enough owners to allow it to force out the ones who aren't interested in selling.