Plan would give Arizona lawmakers big raises

That fact of voter sentiment has not escaped Gowan who was first elected to the legislature in 2008. But he argues that the current salary — the one set by voters in 1998 — puts the hourly pay at $11.54, less than the minimum wage of $12.80.

"The process for salary increases, even for cost of living, is broken and limits the number of people who can run for office," Gowan said.

But what Gowan does not say is that the framers of the Arizona Constitution set up what was supposed to be a citizen legislature, where people would come to the Capitol, enact laws and the budget and then go home to other jobs.

Gowan himself is a martial-arts instructor. And he has sold fireworks during the days their possession here is legal.

As to the change in term limits, Gowan said in his statement that it allows lawmakers "to gain a better depth of knowledge on the increasingly complex policy issues facing the legislature.

But Gowan did not respond to a question of why he chose to wait until late March — more than 70 days into what is supposed to be a 100-day session — to unveil the plan and have it go through the regular hearing process.