Judge rules policies, procedures can't be kept secret in Arizona election audit

Attorney Kory Langhofer, who represents the Senate, argued at Wednesday's hearing that constitutional provisions protect lawmakers from being sued. He argued these extend to work being done on behalf of the Senate by Cyber Ninjas.

Even if there are questions about the how the audit is being conducted there's no need for judicial intervention, Langhofer said.

"The Legislature can be trusted to handle its affairs responsibly,'' he told Martin. "We have to trust the Legislature will act responsibly.''

The judge said there's no legal basis for those arguments.

He said one constitutional provision cited by Langhofer does protect lawmakers from "civil process'' — having to be hauled into court — during the legislative session. But that does not extend to others, even if they are working under contract for the Senate, Martin said.

There is another clause that spells out that no member of the Legislature can be liable in any civil or criminal prosecution for words spoken in debate. Martin said that might even apply to communications between lawmakers and their contractors. But this, he said, isn't that.