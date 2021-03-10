Legislature one step away from making Arizona's early voter list less permanent

And Salman said that, given the propensity of minority votes to skew Democratic, eliminating those votes would have allowed Donald Trump to win in Arizona.

Sandy Bahr, chapter director of the Sierra Club, also suggested a direct link between the 2020 election and motives behind the bill. “Is it because more and more Arizonans are using early ballots to vote?” she asked. About 80% of Arizonans voted early in November.

“Or is it because the election results were different than certain people would have liked?” Bahr asked.

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, rejected the idea of a “grand conspiracy” to make it harder for minorities to vote.

“This is an administrative cleanup” to remove people who don’t vote early from the mailing list “so that our taxpayers and so that our counties aren’t burdened with sending ballots over and over and over and over and over,” he said.

Backers have another argument, as well.

“This will reduce the opportunity for ballots to be sent out to people who are no longer voting,” ballots that may then be picked up by someone else and voted, Ugenti-Rita said.