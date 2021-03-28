Neighbors hope for relief from crematorium smoke as COVID-19 deaths decrease in Arizona

“There’s not just been puffs but pouring smoke, sometimes for up to five, six minutes. (It) covers the whole area,” Dubner said.

Three years ago, Paradise Memorial Crematory expanded the number of cremation ovens on their premises from three to six, Ahearne said, and plans to add another in the next five or six months.

“What we’re trying to do here is cremate as many as we have to for our clients and not smoke at all,” Ahearne said. “And unfortunately, sometimes we do.”

Throughout the pandemic, said Gregg Busch, funeral service manager at Neptune Society in Tempe, the increased number of COVID-related deaths and cremations has forced staff members to work into the night and put employees at risk of COVID-19 infection.

“Everybody is shorthanded and everybody is struggling to keep up,” Busch said.

“Organizations like our own — which focus entirely on cremation — have been overwhelmed by the pandemic,” said Busch, who has more than 40 years of experience in the funeral industry. “Not only just the number of deaths that have occurred but also in the fact that our staff and our employees have many times become infected, which puts us even farther behind with low staffing.”