Officials answer few questions about $1.5M spent on execution drug

And an aide to Gov. Doug Ducey declined to respond to the purchase order originally published by The Guardian.

But Dale Baich, an assistant federal public defender who represents several inmates on Arizona's death row said he was "shocked" at the steps the state has taken to hide the facts related to its efforts to restart executions for the first time since 2014.

"Taxpayer money should not be spent in this matter without complete transparency," he said in a prepared statement, specifically noting that the state wants the items shipped in "unmarked boxes."

Beyond that, Baich said it was disturbing that the agency is spending that kind of money given other problems it faces.

That includes an internal staffing report obtained last year by KJZZ which showed a vacancy rate of more than 54% for correctional officers at the Eyeman State Prison in Florence. The agency also has run up millions of dollars in both federally imposed fines and legal costs over the health care conditions in its facilities.

"Surely there is a better use for this money than carrying out executions," Baich wrote.

The refusal of the corrections department to provide details also raises questions about how the drugs were obtained.