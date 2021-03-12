Rules for nursing home visits could soon ease in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizonans with loved ones in nursing homes and similar facilities could soon be allowed to visit them again.

But the state's top health official suggested Friday that a claim by Gov. Doug Ducey that Arizona could have some sense of normality, even before the July 4th target set this week by President Biden, may be a bit aggressive.

Dr. Cara Christ also said it may take until the fall for Arizona to reach "herd immunity,'' the point at which the threat of COVID-19 community spread significantly diminishes.

Christ said she is reviewing new federal recommendations that nursing homes and similar facilities should allow "responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents.'' More significant, the guidance says that should occur "regardless of the vaccination status of the resident or visitor.''

"We are very pleased that they have become so much more permissive,'' Christ said during her weekly briefing on the status of COVID-19 and vaccinations in Arizona.

The bottom line, she said, is that the measures taken need to go beyond protecting physical health.

"People need to be with their loved ones,'' Christ said. "They need to visit. And it's been a very, very long time for those individuals.''