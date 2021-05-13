Subpoenas for Maricopa County supervisors unlikely for now in election audit dispute

PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are not going to subpoena Maricopa County supervisors, at least for the time being in the ongoing battle over information they want to conduct their audit of the 2020 general election.

In a new letter to the board, Senate President Karen Fann is now inviting them and other county officials to a meeting on Tuesday at the Capitol. There, she said, they can sit down with her, Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Ken Bennett who is the Senate liaison with the audit team.

A spokesman for the county said that, as of Thursday afternoon, the board had made no decision on whether to accept the invitation.

Meanwhile, the Senate made official what has now been obvious for weeks: It would not finish its work at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum by Friday as originally scheduled. And that means the Senate has had to extend its lease of the facility through the end of June — but only after storing the ballots and equipment for more than a week in another building because the coliseum is going to be used for high school graduation ceremonies.