He drove around the city for a while, Leising said, stopping at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a gym and driving through parking garages. Brown also returned to the hotel.

Minn said he thought Brown was “testing it out. ‘Are they looking for me? Did I get away with this?’”

Brown then drove his BMW to San Diego, near the Mexico border.

Leising said he thought Brown might have thought about crossing into Mexico before realizing he would “stick out like a sore thumb.”

Instead, Brown went to a relative’s house in California.

Authorities were able to retrieve a partial fingerprint off the bicycle Brown ditched. That’s how they identified him as a suspect, Leising said.

That detail — that it was a fingerprint — was not previously reported. Authorities had said they were able to get a piece of identifying evidence from the bike but didn’t say what it was.

The FBI had a name, Leising said, and the FBI was preparing to check the homes of Brown’s relatives.

But, he said, Phoenix police held a news conference releasing Brown’s name and photo. Reporters, Leising said, were calling relatives in California. And one of those family members called Brown’s sister, with whom he was staying.

Brown destroyed his cell phone and pulled the GPS unit out of his BMW hours before the FBI arrived at the home, Leising said.

Minn said he was unable to get Brown’s sister to cooperate with his film. He wonders what she knew, if anything, about what her brother did.