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A wildland firefighter from Arizona died while battling the Frijoles Fire in northern New Mexico.

Authorities say Randy Lupe, 62, had a medical emergency while he was working as a temporary emergency support crew member as part of the federal government's wildfire response.

The U.S. Interior Department said in a news release Tuesday that it is not sharing more details about the medical issue that led to Lupe's death, out of consideration for his family.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of a wildland fire crewmember who died while supporting firefighting efforts,” U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said in a written statement.

“Every member of our wildland fire workforce plays a vital role in our emergency response efforts, and this loss is felt across the entire wildland fire community. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, friends and crewmates at this difficult time.”

Lupe was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

He is one of several Arizona firefighters who have died in the line of duty so far this year.

Nicholas Hutcherson, 27, was one of three federal wildland firefighters killed in June while responding to the Snyder Fire near the border of Colorado and Utah.