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Older generations are moving south while Gen Z is gravitating toward densely populated areas with access to colleges, entry-level jobs and apartments, according to U-Haul's latest migration trends report.

The report, released on July 29, analyzes 52 weeks of customer moves from July 2025 through June 2026, according to U-Haul. The company says the data it collected indicates the renter’s generation, or stage of life, plays a "vital role in where their moving truck, trailer, or U-Box moving container is going," so it has organized the data based on generation.

The report states that based on each state’s net gain or loss of one-way U-Haul equipment in the 52-week timeframe, Baby Boomers are flocking to the Southeast, which makes sense considering the region is a hotspot for retirees and winter homes.

The Carolinas, in particular, seem to be a popular choice among Baby Boomers, as South Carolina is No. 1 and North Carolina is No. 2 in the top five net-gain states with the generation. Florida, Arizona and Alabama round out the top five.

Gen X and Millennial movers are moving to Florida and Texas, but after those two states there is a generational split in destination preference — Gen X tends to migrate toward the Southeast and Mountain West, while Millennials are choosing California and several Midwest states, according to U-Haul's data.

Florida and Texas were the top two net-gain states for Gen X, followed by South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, while Millennials chose California, Ohio and Idaho as their preferred destinations.