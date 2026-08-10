Older generations are moving south while Gen Z is gravitating toward densely populated areas with access to colleges, entry-level jobs and apartments, according to U-Haul's latest migration trends report.
The report, released on July 29, analyzes 52 weeks of customer moves from July 2025 through June 2026, according to U-Haul. The company says the data it collected indicates the renter’s generation, or stage of life, plays a "vital role in where their moving truck, trailer, or U-Box moving container is going," so it has organized the data based on generation.
The report states that based on each state’s net gain or loss of one-way U-Haul equipment in the 52-week timeframe, Baby Boomers are flocking to the Southeast, which makes sense considering the region is a hotspot for retirees and winter homes.
The Carolinas, in particular, seem to be a popular choice among Baby Boomers, as South Carolina is No. 1 and North Carolina is No. 2 in the top five net-gain states with the generation. Florida, Arizona and Alabama round out the top five.
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Gen X and Millennial movers are moving to Florida and Texas, but after those two states there is a generational split in destination preference — Gen X tends to migrate toward the Southeast and Mountain West, while Millennials are choosing California and several Midwest states, according to U-Haul's data.
Florida and Texas were the top two net-gain states for Gen X, followed by South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, while Millennials chose California, Ohio and Idaho as their preferred destinations.
Gen Z, on the other hand, has been flocking the major cities, with New York City, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles being the top five net-gain cities for the generation. Other major cities, such as Austin, Charlotte, Denver and Seattle, also appear on the top 10.
According to U-Haul's report, Florida is the only state with a top 10 net gain among all four generations. Texas ranks highly among three of the four generations — the lone exception being Baby Boomers — and Idaho is represented on the top 10 for three generations as well, with Gen Z being the exception.
Here's a look at the top 10 states each generation is moving to, according to U-Haul's data:
Baby Boomers
South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Georgia
Gen X
Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Utah, Idaho, North Carolina, Arizona, Arkansas
Millennials
Florida, Texas, California, Ohio, Idaho, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Virginia
Gen Z
Texas, California, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Washington, New Jersey, Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada