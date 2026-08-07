Why does Great Wolf Lodge want to expand in Arizona?

Great Wolf Lodge wants to build more spacious accommodations for large family groups, which has become "an increasingly large portion" of its customer base, community staff said in a Land Management Board presentation.

Rooms in the existing hotel building aren't big enough to adequately accommodate large families. The hotel wasn't built with large family groups in mind, but the increasing interest from such groups came because of "changing market demands and guest preferences that were not anticipated when the resort was originally constructed."

If the expansion happens, three-bedroom suites would be a new accommodation option for guests at Great Wolf Lodge's Arizona hotel. The existing hotel has no three-bedroom suites, Great Wolf Lodge spokesman Jason Lasecki said.

Large family group travel has shown "strong" demand in recent years, according to the Family Travel Association and New York University's U.S. Family Travel Survey.

The survey found about 57% of grandparents were planning multi-generational travel in 2025, 48% of families were planning travel with extended family such as aunts and uncles and 42% were planning travel with non-relatives such as friends and other families. Those figures are increases from a previous survey from 2023.

Was Great Wolf Lodge Arizona's expansion approved?

Great Wolf Lodge's request for a dimensional variance on its Arizona property, which would allow the six-story tower's development to move forward, was approved by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community's Land Management Board on July 27.