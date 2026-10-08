Prosecutors urged the court to set a $100,000 cash-only bond for Ammel, saying he is a danger to Sinema and the broader community.

Sinema’s lawyer asked in the latest filing that Ammel either be made non-bondable or that his bond be “much larger.” Clase did not respond to a request for comment.

“The nature and seriousness of the threats, the defendant’s criminal history, past evidence concerning the Defendant's conduct, and the need for appropriate conditions of release if he is not deemed nonbondable need to be sufficient to protect K.S. and the community,” Sinema's lawyer wrote.

Ammel is due in court on Oct. 15. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

He was set to appear in court Oct. 1, but officials said he refused to be transported from the Buckeye jail where he is being held.

Ammel, 39, is the man at the center of a “homewrecker” lawsuit that his ex-wife filed against Sinema in North Carolina. Ammel and Sinema began a sexual affair at the end of Sinema's Senate term, in May 2024, before he was divorced. Sinema is not married.

Ammel struggles with brain injuries and PTSD from his time in the military. He and Sinema, 50, worked together to encourage lawmakers to fund trials of the psychedelic drug Ibogaine, which Ammel uses.

According to Ammel, Sinema also helped him get a job at Arizona State University, which a university spokesperson said was set to end Oct. 31.