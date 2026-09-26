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Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s old Capitol Hill colleagues said they were worried about her after the retired lawmaker’s ex-boyfriend was accused of trashing her Cave Creek home so badly that he was charged with a felony.

Sinema’s former bodyguard-turned-paramour Matthew Ammel allegedly threw 22 paintings from her art collection into her swimming pool, smashed pricey booze bottles and shattered a wall-mounted mirror while she was out of town.

“I feel badly for what's going on,” said former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who Sinema replaced in 2019. The pair served together in Congress, and Sinema, then a Democratic member of the House of Representatives, was angling to take Flake on in Arizona's 2018 Senate race before he bowed out of his reelection bid.

It was the latest development in Sinema’s troubled relationship with Ammel, which began during the final year of her Senate term with a coast-to-coast sexual affair while he was on her payroll.

Sinema served a single term in the U.S. Senate. She was elected as a Democrat and later left the party to become an independent.

Heather Ammel, Ammel’s ex-wife, is suing Sinema under North Carolina’s rare “homewrecker” law. The dramatic lawsuit has brought personal details about Sinema and Ammel’s sex lives and alleged drug use into the public eye.

In the same month that Sinema and Heather Ammel met face-to-face in a Winston-Salem courtroom to testify about the marriage-ending affair, Ammel was accused of causing more than $200,000 in damage to Sinema’s property.