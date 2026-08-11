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LITCHFIELD PARK — Avondale police identified the two people found buried behind a Litchfield Park home as husband and wife Hector and Larissa Flores.

Police officially confirmed their identities Tuesday, Aug. 11. The department did not immediately provide additional information about the pair.

Police found the bodies after officers conducting an Aug. 4 welfare check found signs of foul play inside a home near Litchfield and Indian School roads.

Investigators later found a large amount of blood inside the home and the two decomposing bodies buried in the backyard, police said.

The manner and primary cause of death for both Hector and Larissa Flores was pending, according to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The U.S. Marshals Service is leading an international search for the couple's son, Matthew Christopher Flores Semyonov, after Avondale police requested federal assistance Aug. 7.

Avondale police identified Flores as a suspect after searching the Flores' home.

The agency obtained a federal arrest warrant alleging Flores Semyonov fled the country to avoid prosecution.

Avondale police are seeking Flores Semyonov on suspicion of charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence and abandonment or concealment of a dead body, the U.S. Marshals said in a wanted notice.

The notice includes a photo of Flores Semyonov that the U.S. Marshals Service says was taken Aug. 3, one day before Avondale police conducted the welfare check that began the investigation.