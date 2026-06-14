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Over a dozen community members demanded action against what they described as Islamophobic comments made by a Peoria Unified School District governing board member.

During a June 9 district board meeting, speakers said Janelle Bowles had shared posts on social media rejecting Islam as a religion, claimed Muslim families indoctrinate their children and suggested the religion would take over the country. Several district staff and parents asked for her resignation or the governing board to formally censure her.

Students told the board Bowles’ comments made Muslim students feel unsafe in their own schools and normalized prejudice against them. They also cited concerns of the rise in Islamophobia, as seen by a recent local attack on a Phoenix mosque during Ramadan.

Bowles responded by saying she was open to having a conversation with the community. But at the end of the meeting, she requested a future agenda item on the possibility of banning individuals or organizations from future board meetings that may threaten the safety of board members. She said the board meeting demonstrated very clearly that “political agendas are everywhere.”

Bowles did not respond to a request for comment from The Arizona Republic.

Ahead of the meeting, the Arizona chapter for the Council on American-Islamic Relations asked members of the public to “demand accountability and safe schools for all students.” The group highlighted past posts in which Bowles criticized New York City for electing a Muslim mayor after the Sept. 11 attacks, among other anti-Muslim remarks.