Massachusetts was ranked No. 1 both years.

How were the rankings determined?

Jones said the schools were evaluated on a range of variables based on data provided by the states. Each variable was then weighted differently. Only four states: Colorado, Maine, New York and Vermont declined to allow U.S. News to use Advanced Placement from College Board.

• College readiness (30%): This indicator took into consideration the number of students who took at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate test by the end of their senior year as well as the number of students who took and earned a qualifying score — an AP score of 3 or higher, or an IB score of 4 or higher — on at least one AP or IB test by the end of their senior year.

• College curriculum breadth (10%): This indicator took into consideration the percentage of 12th graders who took and earned qualifying scores on multiple AP or IB exams.

• State assessment proficiency (20%): This indicator took into consideration student proficiency in math, reading and science on the statewide assessment.

• State assessment performance (20%): This indicator compared state assessment scores with what U.S. News "predicted for a school with its demographic characteristics in its state." U.S. News said that schools performing best on this indicator are those whose "assessment scores far exceeded U.S. News' modeled expectations."

• Underserved student performance (10%): This indicator evaluated Black, Hispanic and low-income students' scores on state assessments compared to the "average for nonunderserved students among schools in the same state."