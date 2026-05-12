“Why would someone who’s trying to hide their identify tell the truth?” Austin asked.

He asked Seth Keshel if he had registration records for the X.com account, IP addresses or other subscriber information to prove Geoff Coffin ran the account. Seth Keshel acknowledged he did not.

“You have no firsthand knowledge of who actually operates that account,” Austin told him.

Geoff Coffin, on the witness stand, denied he controlled the account. He also denied he was in Tucson during harassment the Keshels experienced, which included someone banging on their door one night and a drone flyover.

“I don’t understand what’s going on,” Geoff Coffin told the court when questioned by Seth Keshel. “I have nothing to do with this. So these accusations that you’re saying go over my head because I wasn’t part of this.”

After a short recess, Kuhn said Seth Keshel’s argument that Geoff Coffin was the man they sought didn’t meet the burden of proof by preponderance of evidence, the standard of evidence in the case. But if more evidence comes up, she said, the Keshels could file another injunction.

Unmasking a ‘high standard’

Gregg Leslie, executive director of Arizona State University's First Amendment Clinic, said unmasking an anonymous political pundit isn’t usually taken lightly.

Americans have a First Amendment right to publish political discourse anonymously, he explained, but authorities could force an unmasking if the pundit crosses a line into actual threats.