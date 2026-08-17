Prefer us on Google Learn More

PHOENIX — Fallen Phoenix firefighter-paramedic Miguel Angulo, who died in 2021 following a hard-fought battle with COVID-19, was honored at a ceremony Saturday.

A street dedicated to Angulo, 42, was unveiled outside Phoenix Fire Station 25 in Phoenix, according to Ali Pardi from the Phoenix Fire Department.

The ceremony recognized Angulo's service, sacrifice, and legacy within the department, as speakers from department leadership, United Phoenix Firefighters Association Local 493, crew members and family spoke at the event, Pardi stated.

Angulo was remembered as a dedicated and compassionate man who held strong bonds within the crews he served alongside, according to Pardi.

The 15-year veteran contracted the virus on July 22, 2021, after responding to an EMS call. A couple of weeks later, Angulo was hospitalized and intubated, according to Pardi.

Two weeks after celebrating his 42nd birthday in the hospital, on Sep. 6, 2021, Angulo died and was survived by his six children and his partner, according to Pardi.