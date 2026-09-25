"I do not support defunding the police," she said at the 2020 forum. "I support ensuring that they have the resources. But there also needs to be some accountability."

During a September debate, Mendoza called Ciscomani "dishonest" for saying she "has a record of being endorsed by defund the police," but she dropped the mentions of police reform that had featured in her response six years prior.

Mendoza's campaign did not return The Arizona Republic's requests for comment.

Revising social media and website presences is not uncommon for political campaigns, as candidates gear themselves towards different audiences. Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane recently scrubbed references to "forever wars" and spending pledges from his campaign website, as the conflict in Iran and the nation's deficit prove unpopular among many voters, the Arizona Mirror has reported.

Mendoza is running in Southern Arizona's 6th Congressional District. It's one of the most competitive U.S. House seats in the country and has already drawn millions of dollars in political spending, much of it devoted to attack ads.

The evolution in Mendoza's rhetoric reflects wider changes in Democrats' talking points, as the pandemic-era politics gradually gave way to widespread skepticism and repudiation of left-wing identity politics. The term "racism," once a frequent focus for Mendoza, hasn't appeared in her X posts since she launched her campaign in early 2025.

In October 2020, she boosted a post from @VoteMamaUS: “RT if you’ve also had to tell a privileged cis man, ‘I’m speaking.’” The post has since disappeared from her timeline.