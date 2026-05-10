Sen. Mark Kelly said President Donald Trump has moved from shifting rationales for his war with Iran to a search for how to “save face” in ending a conflict draining American military resources and consumers.

Speaking to about 70 veterans at Chandler’s VFW Post 7401, Kelly, D-Arizona, joked about his ongoing legal battle over the “illegal orders” video that angered Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and suggested the Iran war could stand alongside those in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

“The administration took us into this war without a strategic goal, without a plan, without a timeline, without a way to get out of it,” said Kelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We’ve seen other times when this has happened that we wind up in a conflict for years or, even in some cases, decades.”

Wearing his familiar military fatigues-green jacket with an array of military and NASA patches, Kelly repeatedly went after Trump, whose approval ratings are setting modern lows and as Kelly faces more public questions about a 2028 presidential run.

He punted on the White House question at least three times with the group, but remained on the attack with Trump.

“They’re flailing,” Kelly said. “The president painted himself into a corner. It’s really hard to get out because we have a secretary of Defense that, in my view, is not qualified for the job. His goal in this conflict was just to drop as many bombs and shoot as many high-end missiles as we possibly can at as many targets.”