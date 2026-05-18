It will be up to Liburdi to decide where that line exists. Fontes and Attorney General Kris Mayes, who was also sued, have been given until May 29 to respond.

But there's another issue.

There is a general legal principle that courts will not agree to make significant changes in procedures so close to an election. And the statewide primary is July 21.

Cornett, however, said that doesn't necessarily preclude a quick ruling, which he said could be in place and enforced that day.

The Oversight Project, based on its own list of current projects, has a definite political bent.

It is currently involved in other issues nationally, including demanding the release of the tapes and transcripts from interviews Joe Biden did with a ghost writer, arguing that there should be an investigation of the former president on his use of an "autopen'' to sign documents, and a call to immediately prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci on claims that he was involved in a cover-up about the origins of COVID-19.

Winn, for her part, has some theories of her own about how elections have been run in Arizona and whether they were fair.

For example, she said she would have liked to see more investigation of the 2022 defeat of Abe Hamadeh in his bid to become attorney general. He lost to Mayes by 280 votes.

"Heather Lappin for Pima County Sheriff down here would have been another one,'' Winn said, where she lost to Chris Nanos in 2024 by fewer than 500 votes.