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SCOTTSDALE — The debate in a race seen by some as one of the Democrats' best chances in the nation of picking up a seat in the U.S. House provoked some sparks.

Democrat Amish Shah labeled Republican Thomas "Jay'' Feely as a supporter of all things Trump, ranging from the war in Iran to the changes in Medicaid funding and permanent tax breaks for businesses in the president's signature "One Big Beautiful Bill.''

Feely responded by calling his Shah a hypocrite for a vote on data centers. He also sought to link him to the Biden Administration and what the Republican called his policies on open borders, increasing inflation, unrestricted immigration and problems with the Medicaid system.

Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker and a business owner, said there is a need for data centers. He cited their economic benefits.

"We are going to need data centers,'' acknowledged Shah, a former state lawmaker.

"I just don't want them in CD 1,'' Shah said, saying that simply reflects the views of residents. "They belong in areas where people feel that they would want those in their communities or perhaps in extremely rural or sparse areas that have electricity and water available where the noise isn't a concern.''

Feely said data centers could bring economic benefits such as jobs and teacher bonuses, citing reports that locating one large one in Louisiana resulted in a $50,000 bonus for teachers. And he said they could provide wage growth and create pathways to success for young Americans.

He said it would depend on local control, though.