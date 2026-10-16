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Over a decade after Arizonans voted to outlaw affirmative action, they will have the chance this November to expand upon those bans considerably.

Proposition 142 would amend Arizona’s constitution to ban public schools, universities and government agencies from compelling employees or students to exercise preferential treatment on the basis of race. It would also bar public schools and universities from requiring training that promotes discrimination.

The measure is one of eight propositions the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature has referred to voters in 2026.

Free speech advocates argue the additions to Arizona's existing anti-affirmative action laws would have a chilling effect on Arizona’s classrooms and government.

"Ideas are not illegal and Prop. 142 punishes teachers and students for their beliefs by prohibiting ideas disfavored by some politicians from being debated and discussed in the college setting or in the workplace," said Darrell Hill, policy director for the ACLU of Arizona.

Republican House Speaker Steve Montenegro, sponsor of Proposition 142, is one of the original authors of a 2010 ballot measure that banned affirmative action from Arizona public agencies. That measure passed with a 19-point margin.

Montenegro thinks this year's measure will be just as popular.

“I think voters believe this, they have spoken clearly,” Montenegro said earlier this year. “We’re not going to allow any type of racial discrimination in our education, in our public employment or our contracting.”