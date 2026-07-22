Hobbs has denied any wrongdoing. But there are ongoing investigations, including one by Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, who has said she has been unable to arrange an interview with the governor.

Mayes has promised to have a report ahead of the November election. The status of a separate probe by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is unknown.

And in a related issue, Hobbs vetoed legislation earlier this year that would have provided better public disclosure of the financial donations of those who are seeking state contracts.

The attacks by both sides are aimed mainly at convincing the political independents who make up more than a third of the state's 4.3 million registered voters and could provide the margin of victory for a winner.

But there will be more than just Biggs and Hobbs on the ballot.

Teri Ann Hourihan appears headed to be the candidate of the No Labels Party.

There are only about 46,000 No Labels adherents. But the nomination would give her an equal slot on the ballot with Hobbs and Biggs. And regardless of what people think of Hourihan, that provides voters with what could be a "none-of-the-above" option.

Hourihan waged a low-key campaign to defeat Hugh Lytle, a Scottsdale businessman who had been the hand-picked choice of party Chairman Paul Johnson, relying largely on social media posts.

What could pose a risk for Hobbs is that many of those posts had attacked the governor, including several about the more than 500 vetoes the incumbent racked up since taking office in 2023.