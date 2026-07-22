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State Senate President Warren Petersen has claimed the right to represent the Republican Party on the November ballot in the race for Arizona attorney general.

So has state Rep. Alexander Kolodin in his bid to be secretary of state.

And current state Treasurer Kimberly Yee will be the GOP nominee for state schools chief, while Elijah Norton will win the party's nod to replace her.

Aside from the governor's race in the November general election between Andy Biggs and Katie Hobbs, the contest for attorney general, in which Petersen defeated Rodney Glassman in Tuesday's primary, could be the most watched.

Incumbent Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, squeaked into office in the 2022 election by just 280 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh, who later went on to be elected to Congress.

At that time the only public office Mayes had held was as a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission. And that was as a Republican.

Now Mayes has built a reputation as someone willing to take on larger causes, including filing suit against a Saudi company she is accusing of creating a nuisance given the amount of groundwater it is pumping to grow alfalfa in La Paz County — alfalfa that is shipped to the Middle East to feed dairy cattle.

But she also has gained criticism from Petersen for filing nearly four dozen lawsuits against the Trump administration, many in concert with attorneys general in other states, over issues as diverse as tariffs, birthright citizenship and the decision by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to build a detention facility in Surprise.