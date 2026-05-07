Finally, there are generic laws against games of chance where there is money involved.

In that last category falls pretty much everything else on which Arizonans can now place bets through these online sites, like what will be the highest-grossing movie in 2026, whether Congress will approve a federal law requiring proof of citizenship to vote, and even whether Jesus Christ will return before 2027.

The amount someone could win on any of the offers is based on the odds at any one moment, all of which is determined by the number of people who bet on one side or the other.

So, for example, this week there was a 76% chance that "Spider-Man Brand New Day'' would make the most money this year. That meant someone would have to put up 76 cents to win a dollar.

By contrast, just 4% said the top spot would go to "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.'' So it would take putting up just 4 cents to win a dollar.

Liburdi said that, in general, the "historic police powers of the states,'' like regulation of gaming, are not superseded by federal law absent a "clear and manifest purpose of Congress.''

But here, however, the judge said the evidence is that Congress, in enacting the Commodity Exchange Act, did intend that the regulation of "swaps'' — what this kind of wagering is labeled — be handled at the federal level.

"Congress built a comprehensive regulatory structure to oversee the volatile and esoteric futures trading complex,'' Liburdi said. That includes the regulation of what federal law considers "designated contract markets,'' or DCMs, meaning companies like Kalshi and Polymarket.