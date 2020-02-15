Top UA health executive has a six-figure side job as corporate consultant

Steven Schwartz, a regents professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the UA, said the level of unhappiness among medical faculty is well-known outside the medical school.

“Like many senior faculty on campus, and I’m sure administrators for that matter, I am extremely concerned regarding both the current situation and the future of our College of Medicine,” he said.

Delays and denial

When attempting to document Dake’s consulting work through public records requests, the Star faced delays and the wrongful denial of certain documents.

The Star made a request last fall to see whether Dake had filed written disclosure forms for his outside work, as required by UA policy, but was told the documents didn’t exist.

That changed last week when the school produced disclosure forms, dated more than a year after Dake’s hiring, that cover the current school year. But none of those documents covered 2018, the year Dake earned more than $100,000 from his outside jobs during his first six months at the UA.

The UA said Friday it has no record of Dake filing disclosure forms in 2018. The school’s initial failure to turn over his 2019 disclosures was due to a “miscommunication,” an official said.