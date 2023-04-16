- Road construction will close the on ramp from South Palo Verde Boulevard to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 264 from Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m.
- Road construction will close the on ramp from I-10 Eastbound to South Palo Verde Boulevard from Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, April 18 at 5:04 p.m.
- Road construction will close the on ramp from I-10 Eastbound to South Palo Verde Boulevard from Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, April 19 at 5 a.m.
- Road construction will close the on ramp from East Ajo Way to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 262 from Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m.
- Road construction will close the on ramp from I-10 Westbound to East Ajo Way from Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m.
- West Orange Grove Road Westbound will be closed between North Thornydale Road and North Casa Grande Highway from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.
- West Orange Grove Road Eastbound will be closed between North Casa Grande Highway and the North I-10 Frontage Road from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.
- The on ramp from North I-10 Frontage Road to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 250 will be closed from Monday, April 3 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.
- The exit ramp from I-10 Eastbound to the North I-10 Frontage Road will be closed from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.
- The on ramp from the North I-10 Frontage Road to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 250 will be closed from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2024.
- West Sunset Road Eastbound will be closed between North Silverbell Road and the North I-10 Frontage Road from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2025.
- West Sunset Road Westbound will be closed between the North I-10 Frontage Road and North Silverbell Road from Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. until September 1, 2025.
- The North I-10 Frontage Road Eastbound between West Walker Road and West Orange Grove Road will be closed from Monday March 20 starting at 5 a.m. until June 1, 2024.
- The exit ramp from I-10 Westbound to the North I-10 Frontage Road will be closed from Monday, March 27 at 12 a.m. until August 1, 2025.
- The on ramp from the North I-10 Frontage Road to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 251 will be closed from Monday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. until August 1, 2025.
- The North I-10 Frontage Road Westbound will be closed between West Sunset Road to West Orange Grove Road from Monday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. until Sunday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m.
