Did you know?

The Apollo 11 mission landed the first men on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Apollo 15 was the fourth mission to land astronauts on the lunar surface, July 30, 1971.

Apollo 16 was the fifth to land men on the moon, April 21, 1972.

Apollo 17 was sixth the last mission to land men on the moon, Dec. 11, 1972.