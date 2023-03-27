March 27

Today should be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Tonight should be clear with a low around 44. Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 42.

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low was 55. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 59 degrees, the low was 40 and there was 14 hundredths of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 77 degrees and the low was 40.

The record high for March 27 is 94 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 28 degrees, set in 1913.

March 26

Today should be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and light, variable winds. Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees. Yesterday's high was 69 degrees and the low was 41.

Last year on this date the high was 95 degrees and the low was 56. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 72 degrees and the low was 43. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 37.

The record high for March 26 is 99 degrees, set in 1988. The record low is 26 degrees, set in 1913.

March 25

Last year on this date the high was 92 degrees and the low is 49. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 65 degrees and the low was 40. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 38.

March 24

Last year on this date the high was 85 degrees and the low was 44. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 62 degrees and the low was 36. One hundred years ago the high was 82 degrees and the low was 46.

March 23

Last year on this date the high was 75 degrees and the low was 50. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 50 degrees, the low was 37 and there was one tenth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 76 degrees and the low was 31.

March 22

Last year on this date the high was 74 degrees and the low was 43. Fifty years ago on this date the high was 64 degrees, the low was 39 and there was 1 tenth of an inch of rain. One hundred years ago the high was 68 degrees and the low was 28.

March 21