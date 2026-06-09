Suggestion for District 6 voters
Here's a suggestion for voters in Congressional District 6. If you wish to be truly represented in the US Congress, rather than having a lackey to Trump and the fat cats, whenever you see one of those in-your-face Juan Ciscomani signs, let it be a reminder to contribute something to the campaign of JoAnna Mendoza, his opponent. And vote for her, of course.
Earl Jernigan
Midtown
House race
Interesting that Representative Ciscomani is all of a sudden visiting Tucson and having plenty of photo-ops. Where was he these past days, when he could have had maybe a town hall meeting? Maybe being in total line with everything Trump proposed is not a good strategy now. It’s time for a common-sense representative — Joanna Mendoza comes to mind!
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Eugene Corral
North side
Education
Arizona's schools consistently are ranked 48-50 when compared to the rest of the country. Recent articles relate success to the lack of funding, that is a factor, but never have I read a critique of the curriculum or the lack of discipline in the class. Allowing students to have cellphones in class is ridiculous. Conducting class when the teacher demands full attention of the students is mandatory. Setting up the proper management of the class is the administration's responsibility; it is not reliant upon funding. The system is broken because parents have not taken an active role in knowing what is being taught. School boards need to be confronted, and decisions need to be challenged by the parents if the administration is failing at their job. The most important job of the parent is to care for their child and provide them with the best education to be successful in life. Reflecting on the public school system, we have failed as a state and as a nation.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Rachel Keshel and the law
A matter of concern has arisen among voters in Arizona’s Legislative District 17: that being, where does our representative, Rachel Keshel, actually reside?
Rep. Keshel has stated that she lives within LD-17, as required by Arizona Revised Statutes § 16-311(A), and has submitted "proof" to that effect. Proof we've not seen.
Public records raise serious questions that merit clarification.
Rep. Keshel is married to Mr. Seth Keshel. According to 2026 Pima County property records, Mr. Keshel is listed as residing at a property in Vail that falls within LD-19.
This discrepancy leads to a straightforward question: does Rep. Keshel live with her husband at the Vail address in LD-19, or does she not?
Given the legal importance and implications of residency requirements for elected officials, her constituents deserve clear answers.
Devin Russel
Oro Valley
Wealth inequality
Wealth inequality in the United States has reached levels that should concern every American, regardless of political affiliation. While millions of working families struggle to afford housing, healthcare, childcare, and higher education, a small percentage of the population continues to accumulate enormous wealth at a historic pace.
Historically, federal income tax rates for the top earners in 1965 were 70%. Today the top federal rate is 37%, and the top corporate rate is 21%, a decrease from over 52% in the 1960s.
Extreme inequality weakens our democracy and undermines social trust. A healthy economy depends on a strong middle class, fair wages, affordable education, and equal opportunity.
Please reach out to your elected officials and ask them to increase taxation of the rich so it will be more equitable for all Americans and pay down our massive Federal debt.
Jon Miller
Southeast side
ICE funding
Congress just approved 70 billion dollars to fund the continuation of ICE. That is about $200 for every man, woman and child in the United States. A family of four ponies up $800 of tax money so that ICE can continue its odious campaign.
The Justice Department grants POTUS Trump, his family and his associates immunity from audit of their tax returns. Donald Trump and his entourage are protected under the law so that they can cheat on paying taxes. You and I and the other 100 or so million taxpayers are not so privileged.
It is possible to stop this outrageous Presidential privilege, but Congress must act. I implore readers of this LTE page to write their congressperson and Arizona’s two senators to do everything in their power to strangle this viper. This crime against our citizenry is bipartisan. This is not an issue only for Democrats to feel betrayal.
Cutler Umbach
Northeast side
D-Day
On D-Day, we remember those brave Americans who landed in Normandy, France, 82 years ago, especially those who died (29,000) or were injured (106,000). We fought to defeat Hitler and free France and all of Europe from the Nazis.
In 1942, the terms "Nazi" and "Nazi sympathizer" were words not casually used — especially not in American elective politics. Today, we have a president who has been referred to as the Hitler of our time. We have a man seeking a U.S. Senate seat who allegedly had a Nazi prison camp guard's tattoo on his chest.
How about we stop these glib Nazi references and simply honor our brave American soldiers who liberated our Jewish and European allies from the real Nazi's — monsters whose evil transcends partisan political hatred.
Let's learn what (and who) to hate. Our ancestors died to keep us free. But now we are enslaving ourselves with perhaps the only force more terrifying and divisive than that which Hitler represented — partisan hatred.
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
Political sign overload
Driving from Dove Mountain to Target on Ina, I have to endure miles and miles of political signs. Is bigger better? For me, the answer is simple: NO. Ciscomani has the largest signs and the most, with 22 by the time I got to Ina Road. My thought: does he have such a high opinion of himself that he needs four of the biggest at an intersection? Frankly, I think the current situation is dangerous, a waste of money and is out of control. I hope nobody takes the time to try to read the clutter! No sign with someone's name and a photo is going to influence me unless it's a negative effect of overkill! Change is needed to clean up the mess. There needs to be a maximum size allowed. I suggest the size of realtor signs. If you still insist you need to put up a sign, be courteous & think of others when picking the perfect spot! How many more days until the signs come down? Way too many!!!
Nancy Lyngby
Marana