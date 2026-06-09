Political sign overload

Driving from Dove Mountain to Target on Ina, I have to endure miles and miles of political signs. Is bigger better? For me, the answer is simple: NO. Ciscomani has the largest signs and the most, with 22 by the time I got to Ina Road. My thought: does he have such a high opinion of himself that he needs four of the biggest at an intersection? Frankly, I think the current situation is dangerous, a waste of money and is out of control. I hope nobody takes the time to try to read the clutter! No sign with someone's name and a photo is going to influence me unless it's a negative effect of overkill! Change is needed to clean up the mess. There needs to be a maximum size allowed. I suggest the size of realtor signs. If you still insist you need to put up a sign, be courteous & think of others when picking the perfect spot! How many more days until the signs come down? Way too many!!!