None of these choices came without cost. Speaking against your own coalition can invite anger, isolation, and political risk. But that is precisely why such moments matter. They show a willingness to place honesty above convenience and principle above applause.

McCain’s response still resonates because it reflected a standard many Americans instinctively recognize, even if they rarely see it modeled. Leadership is not only about persuasion or partisan victory. It is also about restraint: what a person refuses to say, what they are willing to correct, and what they are prepared to lose to remain truthful.

You do not need the podium of elected office to practice the same principle. It can happen in ordinary conversations: correcting an exaggeration without turning it into a fight, resisting the urge to share information before verifying it, separating shared values from disputed facts, or holding your own side to the same standards of evidence as opponents. It may mean admitting when a favored politician is wrong, refusing to excuse dishonesty simply because it is politically useful, or choosing curiosity over reflexive outrage when speaking with someone you disagree with. These are not dramatic acts, and they rarely attract attention. But practiced consistently, they cultivate something we value in life: trust.

At a time when political incentives often reward sharpness over accuracy and loyalty over honesty, integrity stands out. The real test is whether honesty survives moments of inconvenience and political pressure. What the country needs now is more courage on both sides of the aisle — leaders willing to tell uncomfortable truths, correct their own supporters, and place integrity above partisan advantage.