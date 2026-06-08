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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A year ago, I became the first Arizonan of my generation to assume office in city or county government. If elected, I’d be the first in our State Legislature.

While being young itself is not inherently impressive, I believe Gen Z brings something meaningful to the table, including the courage to pursue change without compromising our values, a unique ability to push boundaries of what others thought was possible, and an instinct to effectively communicate en masse in a digital era.

As someone who came of age online, I also directed anger toward the Trump administration in public. How I went about that then is not how I would do so today.

But I’m not running for the top seat in a perfection contest, and I refuse to solely voice these frustrations online as the decisions of our elected officials carry an immediate, personal, and increasingly violent impact on my community. Political violence is something we endure in many ways, and the imperative to confront it is why I am running for the Arizona State Senate.

When I was in elementary school, we lost Christina-Taylor Green in the January 8 assassination attempt targeting then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. In my eyes, she was a fellow student council member whose life was taken while politicians remained unwilling to act on gun reform.