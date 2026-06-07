Oil company profits

Missing from the conversation about Mr. Trump's undeclared war in Iran is more on who benefits from it. A number of readers, especially his supporters, have said that the huge increase in the cost of gasoline (and therefore the overall cost of living) is a price well worth paying for security. I suspect, however, that these well-meaning and patriotic individuals presume that the burden is equally shared. What then do they say to the fact that — since the war began — giant oil companies are estimated to be making an extra $30 million per hour (check it out). And — did you notice — the jump in gasoline prices occurred the moment the War started, when there was still plenty of oil in the pipeline. Shared burden?